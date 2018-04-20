Featured
Moncton fire called to reports of ‘toxic smell’ at Edith Cavell School
The Moncton Fire Department was called to reports of a toxic smell at Edith Cavell School in Moncton, N.B., Friday, April 20, 2018. (Courtesy: Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 11:28AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 12:27PM ADT
The Moncton Fire Department responded to reports of a toxic smell at Edith Cavell School Friday morning.
Officials were called to the school on Park Street around 9:20 a.m.
According to the fire department, five teachers said they were experiencing a sore throat sensation.
Officials say the smell was located in a fridge in a student-teacher lunch room.
The fridge that was leaking refridgerant was removed from the school, then crews pressurized that section of the building.
Students from that section of the school were also evacuated for a short period of time.
Officials say all of the teachers affected by the smell were checked by paramedics at the scene.
No one was taken to hospital.