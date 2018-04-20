

The Moncton Fire Department responded to reports of a toxic smell at Edith Cavell School Friday morning.

Officials were called to the school on Park Street around 9:20 a.m.

According to the fire department, five teachers said they were experiencing a sore throat sensation.

Officials say the smell was located in a fridge in a student-teacher lunch room.

The fridge that was leaking refridgerant was removed from the school, then crews pressurized that section of the building.

Students from that section of the school were also evacuated for a short period of time.

Officials say all of the teachers affected by the smell were checked by paramedics at the scene.

No one was taken to hospital.