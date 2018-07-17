

CTV Atlantic





What’s in a name?

It's something the city of Moncton is asking as it puts the final touches on the new downtown events centre.

Officials say it's 99 per cent complete, but with a September opening looming, it remains nameless.

Another milestone was marked Tuesday as Mayor Dawn Arnold was handed the key to the new events centre.

“A $113-million key!" Arnold quipped as she was given the key. “To get the keys to this beautiful centre, it is a game changer for our community; this is the new Moncton.”

But the question on everyone's mind was what is this "events centre" going to be called?

Nick Deluco is the general manager for SMG Canada, which is responsible for booking events. He says it’s still up in the air.

“We’re still talking,” he said. “We want to get something done by September; that’s the hope, that’s the belief.”

And if someone did want to put their name on the centre, what would the price tag be?

“It totally varies,” Deluco said. “Depends on the term, depends on what you're looking to do inside the building, outside the building. You can have a look around at a lot of naming rights deals in the area and you can kind of see what we're looking at price wise.”

The city has already paid Bird Construction $88 million. The final payment of $13.8 million will be handed over once it's finished in September.

SMG said Tuesday that there are just some minor paint jobs left to do, and will open the doors for tours in September.

Although the centre won't be open for business until then, there are already some big names booked.

“Keith Urban is probably one you wouldn't have seen here had we not come down to this building,” Deluco said. “So, those bigger shows, lots of rigging and that kind of stuff, those are shows you’re going to see here that you might not have seen in the past.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.