A little 11-year-old girl is helping people in a big way.

Caileigh Fagan is a Grade 6 student at Lewisville Middle School in Moncton.

One night while she and her family were walking home from a hockey game, she noticed a man sitting all alone on the sidewalk.

“This has happened a few times, but especially this one time, there was just this guy, he just looked very sad and not comfortable,” said Caileigh Fagan.

The thought didn't sit well with Caileigh.

“For it to stay in her mind as well, I knew it really did bother her and then yeah, she started saying ‘I want to do something, what can I do?’” said Chandra Dempsey, Caileigh's mom.

That's when Caileigh came up with “Caileigh's comfort care kits” -- a care package full of essential items she could hand out to the homeless people in her community.

“She's always had this desire to help,” Dempsey said. “She's been on anti-bullying teams and stuff, so when she came with this idea it originally wasn't much of a surprise.”

Caileigh hit the stores to find items she thought would be useful, all with money she saved herself.

“My parents always say if you feel like it's a good thing to put your money towards, you can do it,” Caileigh said. “And I felt like that was a very important thing to put my money towards.”

After putting together two comfort care kits with the items she purchased, she knew she wanted to do more.

So she approached her teacher, Kyle Bishop, with an idea to get her school involved.

“I wasn't expecting the next day that it would be a proposal of three pages that were laid out of exactly what her objectives were, how much she would need for cost, and some activities,” Bishop said. “So that showed me that she was really serious about this.”

Each of the homeroom classes were challenged with putting together their own kits with money raised at school activities.

“Fun days like PJ day, slipper day, jersey day, where they can wear their hats, instead of bringing in a dollar for that, they can bring in an item,” Bishop said. “Even teachers have been liking wearing their PJs and all that, so that's been a big hit.”

And while the classes are just about finished putting together their kits, donations aren't stopping any time soon.

“People are bringing it in without even activities happening,” Caileigh said. “People are just leaving stuff at our door; nobody even knows who it's from.”

But everyone knows the items are going to a great cause.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.