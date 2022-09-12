Moncton group meeting to discuss winter plans to help people experiencing homelessness

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of York walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Phil Noble/pool photo via AP)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • Thousands arrive in Victoria to participate in the 55+ BC Games

    The 55+ BC Games kick off this week in Greater Victoria after they were postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19. More than 2,500 competitors, all over the age of 55, are expected to participate in the four-day event starting Wednesday. The games will feature 22 sports and activities at multiple venues across the Capital Regional District.

    It's the first time that Victoria is hosting the 55+ BC Games (CTV News).

  • New bike lanes will complete trail between Victoria, West Shore

    Construction of the last leg of the E&N Regional Trail, which will connect the West Shore communities with downtown Victoria, started Monday, according to the City of Victoria. The new trail section spans from the Harbour Road overpass of the Galloping Goose Trail near the Johnson Street Bridge to the intersection of Esquimalt Road and Robert Street.

  • Port Alberni RCMP identify 'several suspects' after bear-spray attack at fairgrounds

    Mounties say they have identified "several suspects" after a group of people were attacked with bear spray at a fair in Port Alberni, B.C. Police say the incident Saturday at the Alberni District Fall Fair appeared to be targeted, but "several bystanders were heavily affected" by the bear spray, according to a statement Monday from the Port Alberni RCMP.