Moncton group meeting to discuss winter plans to help people experiencing homelessness

A church group in Moncton, N.B., is set to hold a meeting Monday to discuss the city and the province’s winter plans to help those experiencing homelessness.

The meeting, which will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church, is being organized by the Downtown Churches Group.

The group helps people experiencing housing insecurity while also providing support to YMCA ReConnect --- a program that provides short-term and long-term assistance for youth and adults experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

But one man experiencing homelessness in downtown Moncton doesn’t think officials are doing enough to help people during the winter months.

“There’s so much empty housing that can be used up and they’re just sitting vacant,” said Mickey Maguire. “Unfortunately, a lot of my friends [are] dying -- people I consider my family … I’ve lost a lot of people.”

It’s estimated there are more than 200 people currently experiencing homelessness in Moncton.

The group’s meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m.