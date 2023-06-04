Moncton Gutsy Walk aims to raise awareness, money and a sense of community
Dressed in red and gathered together as a community, everyone at Moncton’s annual “Gutsy Walk” had been touched by Crohn’s and Colitis in some way.
“[The] IWK practically saved my life in January, told me I had Crohn’s and how to treat it,” said 14-year-old Zoe Allian, who explained that she started getting really sick shortly after her 14th birthday.
“It’s been better, but it was a long process, to be honest,” she said.
While officials call it an invisible disease, it impacts a lot of people in a lot of different ways.
“In Atlantic Canada, we’re seeing about one person in 100 people, which is the highest rate among the world,” said Véronique Gaudet, Moncton Gutsy Walk local honorary chair.
“Crohn’s and Colitis are two different types of bowel disease, so it’s basically inflammation. People can get lots of pain, and some people have severe disease that can lead to disability or needing surgeries or colostomy bags and things like that, and so it’s a pretty severe illness in terms of quality of life.”
On Sunday, people across Canada walked to raise money for research and patient support programs. Money raised across the country gets added together and put towards resources that will benefit everyone living with the disease.
“There’s only so many treatment options available and one thing that a lot of people don’t know is once you fail a treatment, you can’t ever go back to that treatment,” said Moncton Chapter Crohn’s and Colitis Canada president Mandi Lawson.
“There’s only so many medications that are approved and we need more. We need more treatment options so that people can be feeling well because eventually you get through all of them and you’re at the end of your rope.”
While Monctonians walked alongside other Canadians on Sunday, the local event was also used to find strength in each other.
“My son has Crohn’s disease. He’s 15 now but when he was first diagnosed, he actually had a feeding tube,” said Lawson.
“All of the nurses and all of the doctors in the world could tell me how to put a feeding tube in, how to clean a feeding tube, but no one could tell me how to live with a feeding tube – only another mom, who had been on this journey and knew how to deal with it at school, how to deal with it in the middle of the night, how to deal with the bathroom trips… so you need other people who have been on this journey because they understand what it’s like to live in a way that medical professionals don’t.”
The event saw people walk together and share personal stories of strength and inspiration.
“I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 13-years-old and I think through my journey of the diagnosis and going through the illness I developed a lot of resilience and wanting to push for helping people and that’s why I applied to med school and I just recently graduated,” said Gaudet.
She says she plans to stay in Atlantic Canada and is going into internal medicine.
While only 20 team leaders registered, around 75 people showed up in support and solidarity on Sunday.
“I found a lot of inspiration in the community and in talking to people and to sharing my story as well, so I find it important to be able to host an event like this and to be a voice for the community as well,” said Gaudet.
The goal in Moncton was to raise $18,000 and to build a community around people living with Crohn’s and Colitis.
“I think it’s great for the people here to meet other people and make new friends that have the same thing as them,” said Allain.
“We’re not different than other people. I mean, everyone is different in their way and this is not a reason to single us out.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survey shows employees aren’t disconnecting from work on vacation
Although remote work has cleared the way for workplace flexibility, allowing employees to work in various locations (and climates), a new study suggests it’s taking a serious toll on work-life balance.
Macron announces France is sending 100 firefighters to Quebec
France will be sending firefighters to aid Quebec as the province continues to battle massive forest fires, French President Emmanuel Macron announced.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
A Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his two-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia's latest airstrikes of the war, authorities reported Sunday.
Toronto
-
Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
-
3 injured, 2 critically, after Caledon crash: paramedics
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a third person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, paramedics confirm.
-
Police release images of suspects wanted in serious assault in Toronto's Entertainment District
Police say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the city’s Entertainment District this weekend.
Calgary
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Dog jog raises funds for Calgary Humane Society
It seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday at North Glenmore Park.
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
Montreal
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
Wildfires in western Quebec prompt thousands more evacuees to relocate
Wildfires in northwestern Quebec prompted thousands to evacuate the area over the weekend, as the number of blazes pushed past 140 and the military geared up to fight the encroaching flames -- even as that threat eased slightly Sunday on the North Shore.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire situation improving, Alberta no longer in state of emergency
Alberta is no longer under a provincial state of emergency.
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
-
Rally honours children impacted by war in Ukraine
Demonstrators came together at the Alberta Legislature Sunday in support of children affected by the war in Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
-
48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
London
-
'All are welcome in this place': Norwich United Church holds Pride service in divided small town
It was a colourful congregation inside Norwich United Church (NUC), in Norwich, Ont. during its second annual Pride service. The celebration comes six weeks after Norwich Council decided not to fly the pride flag on municipal property during the month of June.
-
Fire crews respond to west London, Ont. apartment unit twice Sunday morning
London fire crews responded to a west London apartment building unit twice on Sunday morning for two separate incidents. But according to London Fire Department Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, residents will have to wait in order to return to their units.
-
One person sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Wortley Village
Police continue to investigate after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and two cars sent one person to hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Nearly 10,000 people walk in Winnipeg Pride Parade
Sunday saw the largest Pride Parade in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Manitoba couple completes Red River cart journey for Ukrainian children
A Manitoba couple have completed a two week journey by Red River cart to raise money for children in Ukraine.
-
Winnipeg under severe thunderstorm watch
Winnipeg and parts of eastern Manitoba are under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CHEO Telethon raises record $12.3 million to support CHEO
Residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec helped make the 40th CHEO Telethon the biggest one yet, raising a record $12.3 million to support life-saving care and research at the children's hospital.
-
48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
-
Brush fire temporarily slows VIA Rail travel near Kingston
VIA Rail says CN Rail temporarily closed the tracks due to a brush fire between Kingston and Gananoque at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Team Canada prepares for Para Hockey World Championships gold medal match against Team USA
The battle for gold is set to get underway in Moose Jaw tonight as Team Canada and Team USA faceoff in the finale of the 2023 Para Hockey World Championships.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver boy paying it forward after surviving the fight of his life
Nick Cannon is gearing up for a running race to support a cause close to his heart.
-
Man drowns in North Vancouver lake
A 26-year-old man drowned in North Vancouver's Rice Lake Saturday afternoon.
-
June means trouble for B.C. wildfires with hot, dry forecast set to compound drought
Underlying drought, unseasonably warm temperatures last month and hot, dry conditions in the June forecast mean “the table has been set” for significant wildfire activity this summer, an official with the British Columbia Wildfire Service says.
Regina
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
-
Riders release 22 from roster, including veteran RB Kienan LaFrance
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have updated their roster following their 2-0 performance in the 2023 pre-season.
-
Team Canada prepares for Para Hockey World Championships gold medal match against Team USA
The battle for gold is set to get underway in Moose Jaw tonight as Team Canada and Team USA faceoff in the finale of the 2023 Para Hockey World Championships.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C. under control, new out-of-control fire found
The wildfire burning on northern Vancouver Island is no longer out-of-control and is instead being held, Coastal Fire Centre says.
-
Blind Paralympian teams up with scent-trailing dog to find missing people
Jessica Tuomela is a swimmer and triathlete, and has been on the podium at the Paralympics, but says the feeling returning a missing person home safely is no comparison.
-
'We drop silver and you find it': Nanaimo silversmiths create treasure hunt on Vancouver Island
Two silversmiths from Nanaimo are hiding their hand-poured silver creations in local parks for people to go out and find.