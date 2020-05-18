MONCTON, N.B. -- Hairstylists and estheticians across New Brunswick are going to great lengths to prepare their businesses for reopening.

With the province in phase two of its COVID-19 recovery plan, hair salons must wait for phase three before they can open their doors. While many in the industry await good news, some salons are taking extraordinary measures to ensure clients feel safe when they're ready for a new do.

Moncton hair salon owner, Karen Hall has been preparing to reopen after her business was forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. Having installed plexiglass barriers, cautionary floor signage, and sanitizers at each work station in her shop – she's taking matters seriously. However, safety measures don't stop there.

"I bought shower curtains to put in between each station and in between the sinks," says Hall. "It's hard to social distance when you're a hairstylist."

Hall and her team have worked diligently to prepare for phase two of N.B.'s COVID-19 recovery plan – aimed at reopening businesses and activities while preventing transmission – to be over and for phase three to begin.

Part of the physical distancing precautions means no more waiting areas for salons like Hall's.

"Now they'll [clients] be waiting in their cars when they come, and I'll have to call them and say that they're [stylists] ready," says salon receptionist, Kristy Carruthers. "Everything has to be sanitized in between each client."

When clients enter the salon, protocols are in place to ensure physical distance is maintained.

"They'll come in, go directly to the work station, sit – they won't be able to mingle amongst the salon," says Hall.

During the involuntary hiatus of her salon, Hall has been offering colouring and styling tips to her clients at home. She notes, once her business reopens, customer-client interactions will involve personal protective equipment to keep everyone safe.

"We'll be wearing masks; I bought face shields," says Hall. "I also bought face shields for clients when we're shampooing."

Even retail products offered at the salon will be sold using a hands-off approach.

"They can come to the counter, and I can bring stuff up to the counter to show them," says Carruthers, who notes the shop's product shelving is off-limits. "They won't be allowed back here anymore."

Hall says it has been challenging to find ways to keep her clients at a distance in a very hands-on profession. With her salon safe and ready to serve clients in a COVID-19 world, she's awaiting the day she can return to business.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, salons across the province remain closed and will continue to be out of operation until the N.B. government announces phase three of its COVID-19 recovery plan.