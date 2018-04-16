

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP has released the identity of a woman found dead inside a Moncton home earlier this month.

Police say the woman’s body was found on April 8, but they believe she died on April 6. She has been identified as 33-year-old Naomi Bartlette.

Police arrested a 38-year-old Moncton man the same day her body was found.

Rejean Gautreau has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bartlette’s death.

Gautreau appeared in court on April 9. He has been remanded into custody pending a court appearance on April 23.