Featured
Moncton homicide victim identified as 33-year-old woman
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 11:57AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 1:19PM ADT
The RCMP has released the identity of a woman found dead inside a Moncton home earlier this month.
Police say the woman’s body was found on April 8, but they believe she died on April 6. She has been identified as 33-year-old Naomi Bartlette.
Police arrested a 38-year-old Moncton man the same day her body was found.
Rejean Gautreau has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bartlette’s death.
Gautreau appeared in court on April 9. He has been remanded into custody pending a court appearance on April 23.