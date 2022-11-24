Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone.
Boudreau's body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old had been reported missing on Nov. 17.
Bulmer remembers her friend as a funny person with a kind soul who could light up a room.
"We would have endless sleepovers and watch movies," said Bulmer as she choked back tears. "Go for hikes, go to the gym together. I really lost my best friend and I hope we can get some peace. The family is hurting, everyone's hurting and this is just not fair."
Forty-two-year-old Justin Barrow of Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder.
Barrow made a brief court appearance Wednesday in front of roughly 20 of Boudreau's family and friends.
Boudreau's cousin, Louise Vautour Goguen, released a statement Thursday on behalf of the family.
She said Boudreau's mother is devastated.
"The family is trying to cope with extreme grief and incomprehension surrounding the details of his death. The investigation is still ongoing and the family has no other information to share at this point," read the statement.
"Although we all have so many unanswered questions, we kindly ask for discretion regarding shared information that could compromise the ongoing investigation."
What is known is that Boudreau left Angie's, a Dieppe bar, in a taxi around 3 a.m. on Nov. 15.
The connection between the suspect and the victim is still not known.
The cab company that picked up Boudreau says the man arrested did not work for them.
Moncton's River of Pride, an LGBTQ support group, offered its deepest sympathies in a Facebook post.
Its president Jeremie Duguay was also a friend and a past roommate.
"He always found a way to live life to its fullest. I'm honestly a bit jealous for the way he managed to do that,” said Duguay. “It was impressive honestly. He was just very proud of everything he did. He was just so confident. it was very uplifting to have him in my life.”
Downtown whiskey bar Antlers Lounge will hold an evening to honour Boudreau this Saturday and all proceeds and donations will go to his family.
Co-owner Eric Doucet said it will be an emotional night for all.
"The LGBTQ community itself here in Moncton is a small community. It's a strong community, but it can be fragile,” said Doucet.
“We've seen what just happened in Colorado, it happens all the time. So as a community here in Moncton, it's very important we support our friends, our brothers, our sisters.”
The family statement from Vautour Goguen said they are deeply touched by all the love and support they are receiving.
"It serves as a testament to how much Max was loved and appreciated by all who knew him."
The statement concluded by saying:
"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of Max. His kind, fun-loving spirit will be deeply missed along with his beautiful smile."
A spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP told CTV News the investigation continues, but the cause of death and any other details were not revealed.
Barrow is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 12.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Thousands of Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic, study suggests
A new study suggests that around one in eight older Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of Greater Toronto Area, affecting airports
Dense fog descended on much of southern Ontario on Thursday, posing hazardous driving conditions and affecting operations at airports.
-
Senior robbed of wallet in Toronto emergency room
An Ontario senior had to defend herself in the emergency room of a Toronto hospital Wednesday after she was robbed by another patient.
Calgary
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Authorities chase down runaway ostriches in Taber, Alta.
It was a strange situation in one southern Alberta community on Thursday where police were called to help wrangle some runaway ostriches.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Montreal
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Quebec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China denied on Thursday that he was a flight risk and said he wanted to stay in Canada to fight the charges.
Edmonton
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say
Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
London
-
Third person charged in fatal hit-and-run last April: London police
A third person is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of 38-year-old Thou Roeun last April, London police said Thursday.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba hospital suspends services over nursing shortage
A hospital in rural Manitoba has been forced to suspend its inpatient services and admissions next month due to nursing shortages. Advocates say it is a scary situation that will happen more often if the province doesn't take swift action.
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
How a new map will direct Winnipeg patients to appropriate care
A new tool is available for Winnipeggers to find out how long they have to wait to receive care at Winnipeg clinics in an attempt to direct patients to appropriate care based on their needs.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa public school board resumes debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood
Saskatoon police have received multiple reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.
-
BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library
Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.
-
Sask. Lutheran minister resigns after investigation confirms he targeted women online
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
Vancouver
-
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
-
15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riot
Just over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.
Regina
-
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.
-
Woman who went missing in Moosomin found dead: RCMP
RCMP have confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Karen Ireland, who was last seen in Moosomin, Sask. Wednesday morning has been found.
-
White City, Edenwold annexation proposal in the hands of municipal board
A nearly half-decade-long feud between the Town of White City and the Rural Municipality of Edenwold is now before the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
Vancouver Island
-
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
-
B.C. may cancel surgeries if flu cases overwhelm hospitals
The British Columbia government has plans in place to cancel hospital surgeries to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it hasn't yet reached that point.
-
Woman, 56, suffers serious injuries in Sooke Road crash
One woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Sooke Road west of Langford, B.C., on Thursday.