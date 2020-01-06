MONCTON -- New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network is urging people to consider their options for care after The Moncton Hospital was deemed overcrowded on the weekend.

"They know it's a long wait there, so they're desperately trying not to go there," said after-hours clinic manager Joanne Melanson.

On Saturday, Horizon tweeted that the hospital was over capacity and encouraged people to visit the website So Why Wait to determine if their symptoms were severe enough to warrant a visit to the emergency room.

"We try to see whatever we can here at the clinic we try to help out as much as we can, but there are some things that need to be seen at emerg and that it's more appropriate for them to go there even though there's a wait," Melanson said. "It's still the appropriate place for them to go with certain things."

Melanson says her phones have been ringing off the hook, with the time of year being partly to blame.

"We're always busy, we always seem to be at capacity, but it is a little worse during this flu season, it's a definite increase and we'll have this now until April," Melanson said.

In a release Monday afternoon, Horizon Health said in part:

"Services at Horizon’s The Moncton Hospital Emergency Department have returned to normal, following a weekend of overcapacity. Horizon would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation over the weekend."

But Ryan Despres, whose mother was rushed to the hospital via ambulance this afternoon, saw a different scene while waiting with her in the emergency department.

"When I was there, I saw four patients in the hallway on ambulance stretchers just waiting," Despres said. "So that means four ambulances out of service in town as well, just sitting in the hallway waiting."

Depres says his mother was seen after waiting just over an hour.

"They said the reason why there's a longer wait is because they had to close some rooms today because there's not enough nurses," Despres said.

Horizon is reminding patients that Tele-care 8-1-1 and pharmacists are also options to reduce long wait times at emergency rooms.