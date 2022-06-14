Moncton man, 18, charged with murder in fatal April shooting

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another 18-year-old man in Moncton, N.B., in April.

The RCMP responded to a report of shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane around 6:10 a.m. on April 25.

Police say a man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as Joedin Leger and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police say there was someone inside the home at the time of the shooting, but that person wasn’t injured.

The RCMP arrested a Moncton man on an unrelated matter on June 9. During their investigation, police determined the man had allegedly been involved in Leger’s death.

Riley Phillips has been charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.

Phillips is due back in court on June 27 at 11 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.