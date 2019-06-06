

CTV Atlantic





A Moncton man has died after a motorcycle and truck collided in Cocagne, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 134 just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the southbound truck was trying to turn into a driveway when it was struck by the northbound motorcycle.

The 21-year-old motorcycle driver died at the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Police say the crash is under investigation.