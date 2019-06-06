Featured
Moncton man, 21, dies after motorcycle collides with truck
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 3:10PM ADT
A Moncton man has died after a motorcycle and truck collided in Cocagne, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 134 just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police believe the southbound truck was trying to turn into a driveway when it was struck by the northbound motorcycle.
The 21-year-old motorcycle driver died at the scene.
The truck driver sustained minor injuries.
Police say the crash is under investigation.