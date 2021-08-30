HALIFAX -- RCMP in New Brunswick say a 25-year-old man from Moncton has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened in the community.

On July 31 at approximately 2 a.m., police received a report of an altercation that occurred on Oak Lane near Main Street.

Police say one man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Aug. 26, a man was arrested at the intersection of Queen Street and Robinson Street in connection with the investigation, according to RCMP.

Jaithan Snook, 25, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 27 and was charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

Snook was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court in Sept. 24.

"I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this file," says Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP. "We asked for your help identifying the individual and your information helped us find and arrest the individual without incident in less than 24 hours."

The investigation is ongoing.