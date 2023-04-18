Moncton man, 60, facing child pornography charges

A 60-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after police searched a home in Moncton, N.B., last year.

The New Brunswick RCMP began investing images of child sexual abuse in April 2022 after receiving information from the force’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Moncton as part of the investigation on Nov. 8, 2022.

The RCMP says several electronic devices were seized during their search.

A 60-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene.

He was later released on conditions, pending a future court appearance.

The following charges were laid against George Humphrey Lawrence in Moncton provincial court on Feb. 2:

possession of child pornography

distribution of child pornography

He is scheduled to return to court on May 23.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.