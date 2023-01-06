Moncton man arrested after drugs, weapons seized from home

During a search of a home, police say officers seized quantities of what are believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine. Police say they also seized several firearms, including a .22-calibre handgun with a loaded magazine, several prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia and cash. (RCMP) During a search of a home, police say officers seized quantities of what are believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine. Police say they also seized several firearms, including a .22-calibre handgun with a loaded magazine, several prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia and cash. (RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.

A truck burns after being set on fire on a street in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital. (AP Photo/Martin Urista)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island