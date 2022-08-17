Moncton man charged after drugs, weapons seized from home: RCMP

A New Brunswick man is facing drug and weapons charges after the RCMP searched a home in Moncton.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Assomption and Vaughan Harvey Boulevards in Moncton as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police say a 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene “without incident.”

About 30 minutes later, police executed a search warrant at a home on Savoie Drive as part of the same investigation.

According to an RCMP news release, officers seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded unsecured handgun and an unsecured rifle.

A handgun the RCMP says was seized following the search. (Source: RCMP)

Police say they also siezed items believed to be stolen, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and money.

Ryan Michael Shanks, of Moncton, appeared in Moncton provincial court on Saturday and is currently charged with:

two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

He was released on court conditions and is set to return to court Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m.