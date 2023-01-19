Moncton man charged after loaded firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop
A 35-year-old Moncton, N.B., man is facing several charges after police say they seized a loaded, prohibited firearm and drugs during a traffic stop in the city.
Codiac Regional RCMP conducted the traffic stop on Second Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say, when the driver exited the vehicle, officers saw illegal drugs "in plain sight."
The driver was arrested at the scene and searched.
During the search, police say officers seized a loaded, unsecured and prohibited firearm, as well as ammunition.
Following the vehicle search, police also seized quantities of what is believed to be crack cocaine.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on unrelated matters, along with a 43-year-old woman who was arrested and later released.
Joshua Belliveau has been charged with:
- possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
- possession of a prohibited weapon while knowingits possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition without a licence
- possession of a weapon contrary to an order
- resisting a peace officer
Belliveau appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
