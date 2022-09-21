Moncton man charged after robbery with knife at local store: N.B. RCMP

A 30-year-old Moncton, N.B., man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in the community.

On Monday, Codiac Regional RCMP members were approached by someone who reported an armed robbery in progress at a nearby store on Main Street.

Police say officers responded to the scene and quickly located the suspect, who they say was brandishing a knife.

The man was arrested without incident, according to RCMP.

Darrell Dean Evans appeared in Moncton provincial court Tuesday and was charged with armed robbery.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

"As a result of pro-active patrols in the Moncton area, members were able to respond immediately and contain the situation," said Codiac Regional RCMP Staff. Sgt. Thierry Malenfant in a news release Wednesday. "No one was injured during the incident."



