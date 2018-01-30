

CTV Atlantic





A 24-year-old Moncton man has been charged following a bank robbery in Richibucto, N.B., Monday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP say at around 4 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Royal Bank of Canada on Main Street.

Police say a man had entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before fleeing in a car with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect was located a short time later in a car matching the description of the one involved in the bank robbery. The car was located by police at a coffee shop in Bouctouche.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, both from Moncton, at the scene.

The woman was later released pending a court appearance on May 8, 2018.

Jody Sanipass appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of robbery and wearing a mask while committing an offence.

He remains in police custody and is expected to reappear in court on Feb. 6 for a plea date.