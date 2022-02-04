Moncton man charged following armed robbery: police

A 37-year-old man from Moncton has been charged following an armed robbery that occurred in Dieppe, N.B.

On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., Codiac Regional RCMP say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business on Regis Street where a man entered and demanded cash from a teller.

Police say prior to officers arriving, the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, nobody was injured during the incident.

Police say through the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect. The man turned himself in to police Thursday evening.

Jeffrey Allan Weldon appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand Friday and has been charged with armed robbery.

Police say he has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Monday.