Moncton man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation on a minor

A 39-year-old Moncton, N.B., man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on a minor in the city.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a possible sexual assault at a residence on King Street around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene and a victim was taken to hospital.

On Friday, Dany Ouellette appeared in Moncton provincial court by way of tele-remand and was charged with:

sexual assault

sexual interference

sexual exploitation

Ouellette was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," says Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy.

"We are asking anyone who may have had similar interactions with this man to please come forward. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

Anyone who is a victim, or who has any information related to this incident, is asked to contact their local police department.

Anonymous information can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.