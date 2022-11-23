Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead

A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.

The RCMP says officers found human remains in a wooded area off Paris Street in the city on Tuesday.

The remains have been identified as those of 24-year-old Max Boudreau.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, but police are treating it as a homicide.

Later Tuesday, police arrested a 42-year-old Moncton man in connection with Boudreau’s death.

Justin Barrow has been charged with first-degree murder.

Boudreau’s friends and family filled the courtroom Wednesday afternoon as Barrow made his first court appearance.

Police previously reported that Boudreau was last seen leaving a bar on Champlain Street in Dieppe, N.B., around 3 a.m. on Nov. 15.

He was reported missing on Nov. 17.

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).