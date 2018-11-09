

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old Moncton man has been charged in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, N.B.

The RCMP allege Michael Fallon assaulted 33-year-old Michael Adam Matchett at the jail on Oct. 26. Matchett died in hospital on Nov. 3.

Fallon has been charged with second-degree murder in Matchett’s death.

Fallon is also charged with assaulting an RCMP officer at the jail on Nov. 7. Police say the Mountie was investigating the incident at the time of the alleged assault.

Fallon will remain in custody. He is due back in court on Nov. 22.