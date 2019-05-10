

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and assault in Moncton on Thursday.

Codiac Regional RCMP say at around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the parking lot of a car wash business on Mapleton Road.

RCMP say a man had approached a vehicle with two people inside and asked for a cigarette. He then got inside the vehicle, produced a weapon and demanded money. An altercation broke out and one of the people inside the vehicle was injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Police say the suspect then got into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later on Essex Street, and arrested the three occupants of the vehicle.

29-year-old Joshua Daniel Joseph Martin of Moncton was arrested, while the other two occupants were later released.

Martin appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on May 10 and was charged with robbery and assault with a weapon. He remains in police custody and is scheduled to return to court on May 15.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.