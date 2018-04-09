

CTV Atlantic





A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Moncton.

Police have released few details about the incident, but they say the woman died Friday at a home in the city.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but they do say she was in her early 30s.

Investigators have been on scene at an apartment building on Fleet Street since Sunday afternoon. Police confirm the investigation at the home is related to the murder, but haven't released any details.

A 38-year-old Moncton man was arrested on Sunday.

Rejean Gautreau appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday morning. He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 23.

The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating.