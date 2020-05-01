Moncton man dead following single-vehicle collision in Four Falls, N.B.
CTV Atlantic Published Friday, May 1, 2020 7:38AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 36-year-old Moncton man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday.
Just before 11 p.m., officers from the Saint-Léonard detachment responded to reports of a collision on Highway 2 near kilometer 101 in Four Falls, N.B.
Investigators believe a car travelling westbound on Highway 2 lost control and drove off the road, into a ditch. The driver – who was the only occupant in the vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the collision, according to police.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation.