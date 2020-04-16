HALIFAX -- A man from Moncton, N.B. has died after he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 104 near Truro, N.S.

Police say the truck struck the pedestrian between exits 13 and 14 on Highway 104 around 4 a.m. Thursday. Police say the driver wasn't able to avoid the pedestrian.

The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The eastbound lane of Highway 104 will be closed between exits 13 and 14 for several hours while RCMP attend the scene.

Police say the highway will reopen Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.