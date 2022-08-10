Moncton man dies after vehicle collides with service truck

A 42-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the city.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to a report of a collision between a minivan and service truck on Shediac Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the crash happened when the van crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with the truck.

Police say the driver of the van, who was the only person in the vehicle, died from his injuries at the scene.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The driver of the service truck was not injured.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is helping with the investigation.

The road was closed for several hours Tuesday but has since reopened.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.