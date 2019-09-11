

CTV Atlantic





RCMP in New Brunswick say a 22-year-old man from Moncton has died following a two-vehicle collision in Kouchibouguac Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene of a collision between a southbound tow truck and a northbound transport truck on Highway 11 around 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the tow truck died at the scene, the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Police believe the crash happened when the tow truck crossed the centre line and hit the back of the transport truck.

The incident is still under investigation.