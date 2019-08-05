

CTV Atlantic





A 35-year-old Moncton man has died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday in Apohaqui, N.B.

Hampton RCMP responded to a call concerning a vehicle crash on Highway 880 at around 6 p.m.

Police say they believe the collision occurred when the man’s vehicle veered across the centre line of the highway and proceeded to crash in the ditch on the other side of the road.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Sussex Health Centre where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say their investigation into the collision is ongoing.