Moncton man dies in hospital after being struck by a vehicle last week

A 26-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., has died after being struck by a vehicle in the city last week.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Elmwood Drive around 6 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The 26-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries. Police say the pedestrian died in hospital on Saturday as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.