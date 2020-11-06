HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., who was already facing charges is now facing more charges for allegedly uttering threats, stemming from a different incident.

On Wednesday, Michael Lee Goguen was charged with two new counts of uttering threats, in an incident police say involved a healthcare facility in Campbellton on Oct. 18.

Police did not release any details about the incident at the facility.

Goguen was previously charged with uttering threats, stemming from an altercation at a Moncton business on Oct. 30. He was first arrested at a home on Walsh Street that evening.

Goguen remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on Nov. 30.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.