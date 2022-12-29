Moncton man facing charges for allegedly recording children at hotel pools: police

A man from Moncton, N.B., is facing charges, including sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, after police say he videotaped children at hotels in Fredericton.

In early November, Fredericton Police responded to four different hotels after the force received “several” complaints of a man videotaping children in the pool areas.

In a release Thursday morning, police say Stephen Blackwood was arrested and has been charged with:

assault

sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

sexual interference

He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Fredericton provincial court on Jan. 5, 2023.

The release says the New Brunswick RCMP are also investigating Blackwood for offences committed in the Moncton area.