

CTV Atlantic





A Moncton man is in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Moncton early Friday morning.

Codiac RCMP say the collision happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Mountain Rd.

Police arrived on scene to find a male pedestrian pinned under a vehicle. They were able to free him and he was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 65-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and later released after being charged with impaired driving.

The area was temporarily closed to traffic but has since reopened