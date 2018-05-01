

CTV Atlantic





Millions of children in countries like Syria are in crisis, facing war, hunger, homelessness and uncertainty.

Now, a Moncton man is pounding the pavement here in Canada, to try and make a difference in their lives.

The retired teacher has embarked on a cross-Canada walk.

“Hard to imagine, but there’s 250 million children around the world who find themselves in conflict one day to next,” says walker Rodney Blyth. “It’s work of organizations such as World Vision that just come alongside and try to provide relief.”

The 63-year-old and his family have sponsored children in need through World Vision for the past forty years.

After retiring from teaching, seven years ago, he decided to do something big to support the humanitarian organization.

“Rodney’s walk is specifically supporting the world of ‘Raw Hope,’ it’s World Vision’s programming around emergency relief,” explains Leanne Prescott of World Vision Canada, “specifically in some of the world’s most dangerous places.”

Conflict zones like Syria, where more than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance, half of them children.

Through the walk and his website, Blyth hopes to raise awareness about, and money, for that work, a mission he is prepared for.

“You don’t wake up one morning and decide you want to go from Halifax to Vancouver if you don’t train, “he says, “and I’ve been training for the last three years.”

Now, his first pair of new walking shoes for the trip are broken in, after starting his journey Monday.

“Dipped my foot in Halifax Harbour, looked like it was going to be a pretty good day,” says Blyth, “but ran into rain, about three hours into it. But it was still a good day, a good day.”

Blyth hopes to cover 240km every week in order to reach his goal, which is to reach British Columbia by October.

He’ll find places to sleep along the way, with fellow Canadians connected to World Vision.

“He’s walking across our country, which is very widespread, which is very large,” adds Prescott, “covering a lot of territory with a message that I think resonates with the hearts of Canadians, which is, you know, we wanna do something, we wanna help, we want to be global neighbours.”

Blyth plans to reach his hometown, Moncton, this weekend, which also happens to be his birthday.

Then he’ll continue his long walk from home, to help children forced to leave their homes behind.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.