

CTV Atlantic





A Moncton man kicked off his 90th birthday with a big splash on Saturday when his family asked 90 people to dive off a wharf to celebrate his long life and love of the ocean – which resulted in a larger turnout than expected.

With a love for swimming, Murray Ross spends most of his summer on the coast in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B. and getting in the water as often as he can.

"I try to get in three to four times a day," says Ross. "The beach is fine, you can bike down there, but I want to get in quick, and the easiest and quickest approach is to go down to the wharf."

And his passion isn't a secret or solitary hobby. Fred Durette, one of Ross' swimming buddies for the past twenty years, says their daily dives are about more than simply exercise.

"We talk about our troubles at the buoy," says Durette. "But what's talked about at the buoy stays at the buoy – that's our motto."

Taking into consideration his lifelong enthusiasm for swimming, it's no surprise his family and friends planned a special birthday surprise to mark the occasion for Ross, who was born on August 3, 1929.

"Last year my dad turned 89," says Ross' daughter Diane Ross. "We all looked at each other and said 'what should we do next year?'"

Ross' daughter eventually settled on asking a group of 90 friends and family to join her father in jumping off the Pointe-Du-Chêne wharf to ring in the special milestone – but the turnout was much more than she expected.

"I'd say we probably had about 170," says Ross. "The youngest was 2-years-old -- the oldest, of course, was 90."

In waves of 30 at a time, people from all over came to take the plunge while Ross watched from below — sporting his classic yellow swim cap.

"It's always about everybody else with him," says Durette. "So, it's really nice that this special day is his."

Durette suggests Ross' long life and vibrant energy can be attributed to his daily swimming ritual.

"I think what kept him as young as what he is, is this water… swimming every year and looking forward to this swim every year," says Durette.

As for Ross, who looks forward to many more birthdays to come, his advice for living a long and healthy is simple.

"Do what you like to do and do it often," says Ross.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang