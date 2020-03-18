MONCTON -- A 43-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for charges related to a child pornography investigation.

On January 16, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a Moncton home and a man was arrested. The arrest was made stemming from an investigation from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit that began in late 2016.

On Monday, 43-year-old Cory Laurie Joseph LeBlanc appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was sentenced to 36 months in prison for making available child pornography and 24 months for possessing child pornography. The sentences will be served concurrently. He also received 30 days consecutive for failing to attend court as well as 30 days concurrent for each of his two breaches of his undertaking.

LeBlanc has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample. Following his release from prison, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court for a period of 20 years, including not to be near children.