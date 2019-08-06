

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- The head of a police watchdog agency says a 24-year-old man was holding a knife when he was fatally shot by an RCMP officer in Moncton, N.B.

The Mounties have said the man, who died at the scene, was advancing towards an officer in the residence with a weapon, but hadn't specified what the weapon was.

Felix Cacchione, the director of the Serious Incident Response Team, said Tuesday that two male officers were present at the time of the incident.

The officers went to the home on Somerset Drive following a 911 call Sunday afternoon.

Cacchione says one of the officers attempted to slow the advance of the man with a conductive electrical device, but the stun gun didn't appear to work and the man continued moving towards police.

He said the other officer then shot the man with his pistol.

Cacchione says an autopsy is being conducted.