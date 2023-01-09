Moncton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for more than a year arrested

Police say a Moncton, N.B., man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for more than a year has been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued for Clark Edward Hannah after police say he failed to report to his parole officer -- a failure to comply with his release conditions -- on Nov. 3, 2021.

The RCMP says Hannah had been serving time for possession for the purpose of trafficking amphetamine and oxycodone and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Codiac Regional RCMP arrested the 52-year-old on Dec. 19, 2022.

Hannah is in custody serving the remainder of his sentence. He was also charged and sentenced to an additional 60 days in jail for being unlawfully at large.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.