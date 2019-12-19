MONCTON -- Stage 4 cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, so nobody would blame Bill Faulkner for focusing on taking care of himself.

But the Moncton man says he gets the most he can out of life by giving his time and effort to others.

Faulkner spent Thursday morning loading turkeys and potatoes into the back of his truck -- all headed to a special destination.

"Whatever he sees, it's not even whatever we ask, it's more whatever he sees he just fills in the blanks for us," said Sue Dunfield, the principal at Forest Glen Elementary School.

For the last two years, Faulkner has been donating everything from bicycles and skates to turkeys and hams -- all to the elementary school where his grandson William is in Grade 1.

"It just helps, because we get to help more of our families because of him," said Dunfield.

Thursday, he dropped off enough food for eight families in need to have a Christmas dinner with all the fixings.

"If I'm in for chemo or something, they understand that he knows all about it," said Faulkner. "So they help him, they've told him that he has people to talk to, and that's what makes this place special."

Faulkner was diagnosed with cancer in February 2017. Despite multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, the disease progressed and is now terminal.

"You're angry one minute, you're sad one minute," Faulkner said. "Then you either decide if you want to live, or you want to die. So I chose to live, and I live life to its fullest every day."

Faulkner says he won't allow his diagnosis to dictate how he'll spend the rest of his life.

"There's still a lot of nice things that I have personally left to do, and I live every day to make a memory," said Faulkner.

Dunfield says everyone in the school community cares about Faulkner deeply.

"I think there will be a hole here, but I also see it as a time for our school to come together more as a family and just to help each other get through it, and maybe we can do some things to help his name live on," said Dunfield.

Faulkner says he'll continue giving back to the kids for as long as time will allow.

"Time is precious," Faulkner said. "And if you utilize it in the right way, you make a lot of people smile, and that's the goal in life -- to smile."

With his actions, Faulkner is bringing more than just a smile, and leaving more than just a legacy.