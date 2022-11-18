Moncton man, woman sentenced to prison for drug trafficking following July police raid

A man and a woman from Moncton, N.B., have been sentenced to prison in connection with several drug-trafficking investigations in southeast New Brunswick.

On Oct. 21, Wesley Lee Flanagan appeared in Moncton provincial court and pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of a prohibited weapon while knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Flanagan was sentenced to five years in prison, minus time served. When he gets out, he faces a lifetime ban from owning weapons.

His charges come after the RCMP searched a Marsh Street home in Moncton, where police seized weapons, ammunition, drugs and cash, on July 15.

On Nov. 10, Holly Alice Pellerin appeared in Moncton provincial court. She pleaded guilty to the following charges:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone

possession for the purpose of trafficking benzimidazole

possession for the purpose of trafficking clonazepam

possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone

possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance

She also pleaded guilty to seven other charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Her charges stem from the same July police raid in Moncton.

She is facing six years in prison, minus time served. Following her release, she also won’t be able to own a weapon for the rest of her life.