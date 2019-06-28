

CTV Atlantic





Two Moncton men are facing numerous charges in connection with the theft of an SUV and ATV on June 11.

Codiac RCMP responded to a call of a theft of a trailer containing an ATV from a residence on Chandler Crescent on the afternoon of June 11.

Shortly after, members of the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit located a stolen SUV pulling the trailer. The suspects tried to evade police and collided with an unmarked vehicle before driving away.

Police later received a tip from a citizen about an SUV driving on a walking trail on Palisade St. Officers later located and arrested two men without incident.

30-year-old Richard William Glibbery of Moncton has been charged with; Theft over $5000, Possession of stolen property over $5000, Dangerous driving, Failure to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle collision, Resisting arrest, Flight from police, and Breach of an undertaking.

36-year-old Brian Mark Clarke of Moncton has been charged with; Theft over $5000, Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and Failure to comply with a probation order.

Gibbery is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on July 18, while Clarke is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on July 3.

The investigating is continuing.