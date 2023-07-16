Moncton Motor Sport Club brings high-speed action

It wasn’t your average Sunday drive at the Moncton Coliseum Parking lot for the sixth Autoslalom of the year.

Providing a blast of adrenaline, the Moncton Motor Sport Club has found a way to continue to bring high-speed action to a community parking lot.

“Most of the cars are in a street or stock class, so you don’t have to have a fancy souped-up car or anything,” said Darrell Tower, who has been driving Autoslaloms for 30 years. “You just come and try it and it’s about car control and driving skills so you get a chance to drive your car fast in a controlled environment and not on the streets.”

While it’s open to everyone from start to finish, the entire course takes less than 60 seconds, but speed isn’t the only skill that a driver needs behind the wheel.

“A course like this is very, very technical. Speed helps obviously, but the better you are able to have a car that handles well and make very controlled movements is definitely going to save you time,” said Tom Hopper, the Autoslalom director for the Moncton Motor Sport Club.

There is a digital timer to keep track of each driver and Hopper says for every cone that gets knocked over or hit out a place, two seconds is added to the final time.

Sunday drew out a crowd of about 20 competitors, with some travelling all the way from Prince Edward Island.

“It’s the only game around, so that’s it, it’s what I want to do,” said David Armstrong, who has been competing in the sport for 50 years.

He says there’s nowhere to regularly compete on the island, so he drives to New Brunswick for almost every weekend event.

“It’s a lot of fun in the wet, particularly today, because I’m older, I’m not very fast but I still enjoy it and that’s it,” he said.

Meantime, officials say that it’s become challenging to find open parking lots to host events across the Maritimes, adding that the coliseum parking lot is one of their last options in southern New Brunswick.

“The Sunday shopping has kind of limited where we’re allowed to come out and play on the weekends,” said Hopper.

Since the event takes place in a residential area, he says there are precautions taken to reduce the noise, including angling the start line.

“Last year was probably one of our biggest years. We averaged well over 20 people at an event,” said Hopper.

Each event also brings a one-of-a-kind course, which keeps things challenging for drivers, no matter how long they’ve been in the game.

“I still enjoy,” said Tower. “Get out there and challenge yourself and you’ve got to figure out how to get around the course the quickest, and sometimes the harder you try, the slower you go. Sometimes it’s hard to go slower, you got to go slower to get around those corners the most efficiently.”

Safety measures are also a top priority for everyone involved.

“Every vehicle that runs here typically gets a onceover by one of our techs. We also have red flags at every station that’s set up along the course and those are used to stop cars if there’s something unsafe going on, whether that’s a child out on a bicycle flying around or whether that’s a car that’s smoking and has a part falling off,” said Hopper.

“We also have fire extinguishers at every station. We have to take the driver’s side floor mat out of the vehicle so that there’s no chance that it can get bunched up under the break, and we also make sure that there’s nothing loose in the vehicle that could fly around.”

The Club aims for 12 events throughout the season and it costs $40 to enter.

Officials say they’re always looking for more drivers to come out and join.

The first weekend in August will see the club’s biggest competition of the year – Slalom at Slemon in P.E.I.

“Three-day event and all of that good stuff,” said Armstrong, who’s already excited for it.

He adds the course will be bigger and on concrete.