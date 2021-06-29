MONCTON, N.B. -- A 10-year-old boy in Moncton, N.B. has come up with a unique business venture in order to save money to purchase a pet snake.

While most kids are looking forward to sports games and going swimming during summer break, Layden Melvin looks forward to work.

"Well, my mom came up with the idea because I've been wanting a snake for such a long time, so she started telling me that I should start doing these little jobs and stuff like that," said Layden.

"I know that's what he wanted. He did a lot of research for years and I finally said, 'You know what, if you're old enough to help out and if you can come up with half the cost, then we will get it,'" said Jennifer Melvin, Layden's mother.

Looking forward to getting a new pet, Layden got to work – but it isn't the typical summer gig of mowing lawns or walking dogs. Instead, Layden catches and sells worms to local anglers. He says at this point, he has his hunting technique down to a science.

"Usually I turn on the hose and I spray the yard," explained Layden. "That way, later at night, it floods the worms where they live so they come out and you're able to pick them."

Layden says his hunting technique was a tip passed down from his family's love of fishing.

"It was kind of natural. Layden was two, two-and-a-half when he caught his first fish. He caught two of them that first day," said Jennifer.

Each tub of worms sells for about $15 to $20 and according to Layden, business has been very good.

"There's one person that brought some, they caught a bunch of fish out of one pack," said Layden.

Some customers even donated empty bait containers to help with Layden's new business venture.

"They dropped them off on our door with a note saying he could probably use them, so when we run out, instead of me going out and buying more, we will use those first," said Jennifer.

Layden hopes to expand his business in the future and maybe even bring on some new employees.

As far as the promise for a new pet snake, Layden has officially made the purchase and has welcomed a two-month-old ball python to the family home.