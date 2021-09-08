HALIFAX -- A 52-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Cocagne, N.B.

Just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Richibucto and Shediac RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11.

Police believe the collision occurred when the motorcycle, which was travelling northbound, crossed the centre line and collided with a transport truck that was travelling southbound.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck was not injured, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.