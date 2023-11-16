New plans to address Moncton’s housing crisis were announced Thursday morning.

The city has reached an agreement with the federal government, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to fast-track more than 490 housing units over the next three years.

“This work will help spur the construction of more than 5,500 homes over the next decade,” reads a news release from the federal government.

The government says the agreement will provide more than $15.5 million to eliminate barriers to building housing faster.

“This will immediately streamline quite a number of projects that are in the works or about to be in the works right now and as you’ve heard there are 16 different actions to really streamline and accelerate housing in our community,” said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold.

Liberal MP Ginette Petitpas Taylor says, as of Thursday, 25 per cent of the investment has been given to the city.

"From there CMHC will be working closely with the city to make sure that they’re going to be meeting their targets. Then in year four, from there if all the targets have been meet, they’ll be receiving the last 25 per cent of the investment,” she said.

She also called on the provincial government to do its part.

“I know that there’s certainly needs in the city and it’s very important for us to be able to provide housing for those most at need. I’m extremely proud to be here today. If the provincial government wants to be at the table, show us the money and be here to support housing initiatives in Moncton,” says Petitpas Taylor.

“I would welcome him to match the funds that the federal government has invested today,” said Arnold.

According to the news release, the city’s action plan will help streamline development by:

the reduction of zoning by-law requirements to permit more residential development

allowing 4 units as-of-right in all residential zones

the development of building plan templates for energy-efficient multi-unit residential buildings

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Moncton," said Petitpas Taylor.

“If individuals choose that they want to build perhaps a granny suite, or whatever term that you want to use, they’ll be able to possibly qualify as well for some funding. We really want to make sure that we densify our housing needs. We want to make sure that our housing is close to transit, to make sure that people are living in the downtown area as well. So again, we are looking at a multitude of different options to make sure that we can just create housing units very quickly. We want people to have a place to call home.”

With files from CTV's Alana Pickrell.