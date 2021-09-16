HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick photographer is sharing the stories of 28 people through a new exhibit called Wisdom of Age at the Moncton Museum.

Working as a professional photographer since 1988, Maurice Henri has spent his life taking portraits and capturing moments across the globe.

Now, his newest exhibit is being showcased at the Resurgo Place.

“I started noticing that as we’re aging, I call it the “third act”, that it’s not the end. It’s actually the beginning,” said Henri.

Henri began the project by contacting people he knew to see if they knew of people within the greater Moncton area who would be open to being photographed. Eventually, he was able to feature black and white photographs of 28 people ranging between 60 to 101 years old.

There is also a video on display in the exhibit of those featured, telling their own stories aloud.

“It was not about putting people in front of my lens that were big shots, business people or politicians you see on the news. I just wanted people in the public, people in our communities,” said Henri.

The pandemic did pose some challenges for his project, as Henri says he had a longer list of people interested before he started.

He says it took him a year-and-a-half to complete the final exhibit.

Some of the people displayed on the walls include musicians, local business owners and even the first woman in New Brunswick to be a warden at a maximum-security penitentiary.

Seventy-year-old Paul Hache is one of the 28 people featured in the exhibit. He told CTV News he grew up in the area and has seen how it’s changed throughout the years.

"It’s just who I am. An old hippy, I guess. And old hippies never die," Hache said, while looking at his portrait in the exhibit.

Hache describes himself as a character, who previously worked for CN Rail and the Codiac Regional Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“When I look at the picture, it’s a calm Paul Hache. No jokes, just bearing his soul and the glasses are reminiscent of John Lennon, who growing up, I idolized,” he said.

On the other side of the room is a portrait of Claudine Bourque, 63, of Memramcook, N.B.

Bourque said she started her career working as a bilingual secretary. She eventually began to work for the federal government in correctional services.

"I wasn't sure that I had anything interesting to say as a life story but then the next day, I thought this is an absolute honour, so why not," said Bourque.

Now retired, Bourque spends her time volunteering and staying active with her friends.

"Over the past two years, we've done water rafting, zip-lining, we've climbed the ice caves in Petitcodiac. All sorts of activities that have taken me quite far out of my comfort zones,” she said.

Since meeting Henri at an art quest photographer's social group, Bourque says she has grown to have a passion for photography as well.

“Every time I go outside with my camera in hand, I forget about all worries and I sort of become one with my camera,” said Bourque.

"It's an in-depth analysis of people's lives, what they've been up to, what they've done. How life was back in their day, etc.,” said Henri.

Henri says the current exhibit is ‘Phase 1’.

He hopes to continue with Phase 2 of the project after receiving more interest from people wanting to be included.