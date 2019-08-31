

CTV Atlantic





The 20th annual Pride Parade took over the streets of Moncton on Saturday as they wrapped up pride week in the area.

"I've been out of the closet for 17 years now, and this is the time of year that I feel most proud of myself," said James Cleat, who participated in pride week.

Organizers say the turnout on Saturday couldn’t have been better.

"From what everybody has told me about the parade and their experience, yes, this is our most attended parade for our 20th," said River of Pride project coordinator, Charles MacDougall.

For some attendees, feeling the sense of pride didn't come easy.

Michell Goodine was dressed in drag on Saturday as Amour Love. He is a survivor of gay conversion therapy.

"Somebody took me to church in Woodstock under the denomination of the Baptist. Right now, it still exists," said Amour Love. "That church is still there, and they said to me that I was not okay and that I 'wasn't right,'"

Love says it's a problem that is often swept under the rug in New Brunswick.

"It's not existent in most people's minds because it's under the table. This is stuff that’s been going on quietly in churches and communities that don’t have a voice. Medication, shock therapy, a cognitive behavioral preaching," explains Amour Love.

Love says drag has been a coping mechanism for him while trying to recover from conversion therapy.

"It was traumatizing, that's exactly what it was," said Love. "Demoralizing, unethical, it was immoral."

The group River of Pride echoing that message this weekend, agreeing that gay conversion therapy needs to end in New Brunswick.

"We need to do all that we can as an organization to push our different levels of government, including the provincial government, to adopt a ban," said MacDougall.

Love took to the stage on Saturday to speak about his personal experiences, with hopes to inspire others.

"I have a right to my life without prosecution, just like you have a right to your religion!" said Love.

The last day of Moncton pride week was not only full of pride and education, but carried a strong message focusing on equality for all.

A concert is set to take place at Riverfront Park in Moncton at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday featuring a series of artists and drag queens.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker