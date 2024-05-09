Moncton Public Library offers weeklong book sale as donations continue to grow

It’s definitely not uncommon to go to the library in search of a book, but typically, you have to return it after a few days. However, the Moncton Public Library in Moncton, N.B., is selling off some extra donations, meaning you can find a treasure that you get to keep.

“We’re so lucky to have so many donations every year we want to make sure it goes back to the community,” said library director Chantale Bellemare.

“Kids books are 0.50 cents or $1 and adult books are $2 or $4 each, so it’s very accessible.”

It’s a win-win situation with people being able to pick up affordable books to add to their own collection and the money raised ends up back on the library’s shelves.

“Say we’ve already spent the money that’s been allocated for that collection, I don’t have to wait until the next year. We can go in and say, 'Well, we have the book sale money,” said library assistant Stephanie Doucet.

“It’s important just because information changes, information changes all the time, at a very quick pace, language changes, we have to keep pace with that.”

Bellemare says the benefits will extend even further.

“Anything that is left over from the book sale, we already contacted community organizations that work around literacy or that are looking for books, such as the penitentiaries, and they will be there after the book sale to get some free books,” she said.

While a fundraiser of sorts, the weeklong event also aims to encourage the love of reading for everyone and bring people into a space that is meant to be a community hub.

“Not everybody has Wi-Fi at home, not everybody has access to computers, job searches for example,” said Doucet.

“The biggest thing about the library is that there are people here to help you. If you have a question about whatever you’re researching, I’m a person, I can speak to you. ‘Hey, I read this book and I think that research is valid and here’s why.’”

Bellemare added, “It’s the basic for everything knowing how to read, how to navigate in your life and resources, so the library is there for people who want to improve any skills, life-long learning is very important to us and we try to develop the love of reading from babies up to all ages.”

The Moncton Public Library has a small section of books for sale regularly, but the book sale with the biggest selection continues into the weekend before wrapping up on Sunday.

It’s also cash only.

The library is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays.

On Friday afternoon, there is also a special guest with Beloved Miniature Horses bringing Max the miniature horse to visit the sale between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

