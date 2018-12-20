

CTV Atlantic





The Maritimes are going to get some warm temperatures and heavy rain Friday and Saturday – with the heaviest rain expected to hit Saturday morning.

With rising temperatures expected to create some snow melt, there is concern over local flooding. High and gusty winds are also on tap.

The City of Moncton is now preparing for potential flooding.

“Our crews do go out typically as part of our snow removal operations, clean out catch basins across the city -- which we have over 8,000,” said Moncton staffer Andre Cormier.

It also becomes a potentially dangerous situation for children who play and skate on surfaces, such as lakes or ponds, which have a good chance of melting when it comes to that mix of significant rainfall and warmer temperatures.

“We recommend up to four inches for personal activity, such as skating or skiing,” said Deputy Chief Robin True of Riverview Fire & Rescue. “Five inches at a minimum for ATVs and snowmobiles -- and this is fresh new hard ice, not ice that may be compromised.”

Residents are being advised to be safe rather than sorry should they lose power.

“We encourage people … while there's still time, to see what your 72-hour preparedness kit looks like,” said Geoffrey Downey of the New Brunswick EMO. “Are you ready to go for 72 hours without power?”

Freezing rain is in the forecast for some parts of New Brunswick this weekend and drivers are being advised to use extra caution when heading out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.