Moncton residents, businesses claim homeless shelter causing mental health, safety issues
What once was a recreational centre in the middle of Moncton is now being used as a 30-bed shelter with that helps homeless people in New Brunswick transition into permanent housing and have access to services they need.
There's no strict criteria for clients to enter the Mark Avenue building.
On Monday, the City of Moncton announced it would stay open until June 30, rather than closing at the end of April.
That's not what owners and management of the Moncton Dart Club wanted to hear.
Manager John Cavanagh said needles and drug paraphernalia are often around the property and they are constantly reminding customers to lock their car doors.
“It's kind of disappointing. We were hoping they would be able to find another spot to go to before that date but unfortunately we have to deal and live with it,” said Cavanagh. “We're hoping it sticks to that date this time and not extended any further.”
The extension for the shelters on Mark Avenue and St. George Street will give the province time to determine if a permanent drop-in centre on St. George is possible.
Barbara MacLean lives nearby the Mark Avenue shelter and said her anxiety went through the roof when she found out about the extension.
"I couldn't even sleep that night," she said. "It was like automatic anxiety. I can not live this summer with this much anxiety."
MacLean said her neighbours have had stuff stolen and she’s in a constant state of not feeling safe in her own home.
Her neighbours have stumbled upon needles while taking their kids to school.
"I don't know what a shelter is doing so close to a high school. That blows my mind," said MacLean.
She’s sympathetic to the plight of the city’s vulnerable population, but claims that having a shelter so close to her home is harming her mental health.
"I honestly don't even feel like going to work because I'm so scared somebody's going to be in my yard while I'm away," said MacLean.
Charles Leger, councillor for the ward, says he's sympathetic to the residents and businesses that have dealt with issues and he believes the city can do better.
“We're open to suggestions and I think that's really what I've been focused on in terms of some short-term solutions, with obviously hoping to have and waiting to have a real long-term plan and really having more diversion,” said Leger. “I think we can get there, but I do understand. There's not a great place for any of this.”
Leger said the city and the province has learned a lot from what’s going on at the temporary shelter on St. George Street.
“There are a lot of initiatives being put into place with respect to by-law enforcement, community officers, surveillance cameras, for example on St. George Street,” said Leger. “So I think that we're probably going to have to look at doing the same type of review in this area as well.”
It's not just businesses and residents in the area that have had problems with the clients from Mark Avenue. The Moncton Fire Department have had their issues too.
A fence was put in place around the Brandon Street Fire Station because there were a few instances of people going through firefighters’ vehicles.
Security cameras were put in place once activity around the building increased.
Fire Chief Conrad Landry said the city’s homeless population need a permanent place to go.
“We need some kind of shelter, a drop-in, a place for them because every year we have an out-of-the-cold shelter and as soon as it closes, our call volume increases,” said Landry.
Landry isn’t sure where the perfect location is.
“I would argue that we need multiple places so that it's not one place where there is a big gathering,” said Landry. “That's one challenge with St. George is that there's a lot of people at that site. I think we need multiple sites across the city so it's not all in one area.”
The Mark Avenue site is run by the YMCA of Greater Moncton and is funded by the province.
Department of Social Development spokesperson Rebecca Howland said in an email to CTV News they haven’t received any complaints at this time.
“Any issues related to services at Mark Avenue would immediately be brought to the attention of the service provider for a resolution,” said Howland.
There is some good news about the homeless situation in Moncton though.
Leger said 157 people in the Moncton area have gone from homelessness into housing since January.
"Those are very good numbers," said Leger.
For more of the latest in New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.
